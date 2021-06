Turkey’s historical peninsula to host digital art exhibition

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s Binbirdirek Cistern will host a three-day digital art exhibition, titled ‘Dalınç,’ starting today.

Organized by Mezo Digital and curated by Seyhan Musaoğlu, the joint exhibition is the first leg of the Istanbul Digital Art Festival (IDAF).

IDAF is set to host different perspectives of media arts by synthesizing technology and art in the historical fabric of Istanbul in the coming years.