Turkey’s healthcare investment proved its capacity amid outbreak: Presidential Communications Directorate

ANKARA

The Turkish government has been investing in the healthcare sector for years to improve its capacity, and these investments have been paying off in the fight against the coronavirus, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on April 19.

“While hospitals in some countries have run out of capacity, our hospitals continue to have excess capacity,” he tweeted.

“Our intensive care unit capacity far exceeds other nations and #1 in Europe. We have not denied testing for citizens who came to the hospitals with any symptoms. We have rapidly expanded our testing capacity! We are distributing free masks to all citizens,” he stated.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been the major force in ensuring that Turkey meets the healthcare needs of the Turkish people, Altun said. “Due to his leadership on this issue, we have universal healthcare coverage in Turkey. Our government has not charged our people for any testing or treatment of the coronavirus,” he added.

Years of investment in the healthcare system, early and aggressive diagnosis and treatment efforts, mobilization of government resources, our people’s common sense, and Erdoğan’s leadership had made sure that the mortality rate in Turkey is one of the lowest in the world, he stated.

While Turkey has had to wage a war against a global pandemic, its domestic structural reforms have continued and its parliament has been working tirelessly to pass the necessary legislative measures, Altun emphasized.

“At the same time, we have helped other nations, worked to create international solidarity, and led in mounting a global response. Our leadership and our people have shown to the world that we are resilient, determined, and unselfish,” he said.