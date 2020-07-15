Turkey's health minister talks with Turkic counterparts

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s health minister spoke separately on the phone with his Turkic counterparts in Kazakstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan to discuss cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and recent developments, said government sources on July 14.

In his talk with Kazakh Health Minister Alexey Tsoy, Fahrettin Koca said Turkey always stands with its extended family and is ready to lend support and coordination in every area, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Tsoy expressed his gratitude to the Turkish people for a recent aid shipment to help fight the pandemic.

Uzbek Health Minister Alishar Shadmanov also thanked Turkey for sending aid.

Shadmanov and Koca also agreed to meet in Uzbekistan to share information and experience about the pandemic.

Directed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey’s Health Ministry has provided medical assistance to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan as part of the fight against COVID-19.

Last week, the first aid packages were sent to Azerbaijan, including Turkish-made ventilators, medicines, hygiene materials, masks, overalls, and personal protective equipment.

On Tuesday, a package was sent from the Turkish capital Ankara to Kazakhstan’s capital Nur Sultan. Aid packages prepared for Kyrgyzstan were sent to Bishkek as well.

A further aid package for Uzbekistan is also due to be sent in a few days.