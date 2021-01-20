Turkey's health minister meets with Russian ambassador

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey and Russia discussed their cooperation in the area of health in light of the coronavirus pandemic, a Turkish minister said on Jan. 19.

“After a meeting with Russia’s ambassador to Turkey Aleksey Yerhov, we evaluated our cooperation with them in the field of health, especially the Sputnik V vaccine,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

He thanked Yerhov for Russia’s receptiveness to bilateral cooperation.

He also met with China’s ambassador to Turkey Liu Shaobin at the ministry.

He thanked the ambassador for China’s support and friendly role in Turkey’s vaccination program.

“We will continue to work together for the common good of humanity,” he added.