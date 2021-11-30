Turkey’s groundwater sources shrinking, report says

  • November 30 2021 07:00:00

Turkey’s groundwater sources shrinking, report says

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s groundwater sources shrinking, report says

Groundwater sources in Turkey are burdened and critically decreasing due to faulty agricultural practices, unplanned cities and uncontrolled population, according to a water report.

The report was prepared by the Water Policies Association, using the data of the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.

Evaluating the report for daily Milliyet, Dursun Yıldız, the chairperson of the association, stated that the underground waters that meet the water needs of natural resources and cities are now at their limit.

He noted that the increase in the use of groundwater, which is unconsciously drawn to meet the needs of the human population in cities, as well as the wells drilled for agricultural purposes, was frightening.

“Drinking and utility water drawn in the last 27 years is twice as much as our population growth. In other words, while our population has increased by 45 percent in the last 27 years, drinking and utility water withdrawals have increased by 100 percent,” Yıldız noted.

Recently, Turkey has been experiencing the deep effects of drought due to misuse of existing water sources.

“In four of the 30 metropolitan cities, drinking and utility water is met entirely from groundwater. Around 75 percent of the drinking and utility water of Antalya and Konya and 60 percent of Izmir is drawn from wells,” he added.

Stressing that the quality of water resources in the country is deteriorating rapidly and widely, Yıldız noted that urgent measures should be taken regarding water management.

Reminding that water resources in Turkey are under the pressure of climate change, rapid population growth, pollution and migration, Yıldız said a water law could be passed in a few months by the Turkish parliament.

WORLD Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey quits company

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey quits company
MOST POPULAR

  1. Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

    Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

  2. Historic caves on way to become tourism hub

    Historic caves on way to become tourism hub

  3. Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan

    Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan

  4. Thousands throng border city for festivities, shopping

    Thousands throng border city for festivities, shopping

  5. Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

    Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy
Recommended
Magnitude-5.1 earthquake jolts Aegean coast

Magnitude-5.1 earthquake jolts Aegean coast
Turkey’s Jew community marks Hanukkah, lights candles for hope

Turkey’s Jew community marks Hanukkah, lights candles for hope
Some 2,000 killed in road accidents in 10 months

Some 2,000 killed in road accidents in 10 months
Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court

Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court
Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan

Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan
Pandemic situation appears to be stable in Turkey, says health minister

Pandemic situation appears to be stable in Turkey, says health minister
WORLD Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey quits company

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey quits company

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Nov. 29 he was leaving the company, after steering the social network during the tumult of Donald Trump’s presidency and surviving an activist investor’s ouster bid in 2020.

ECONOMY Economic confidence skids in November

Economic confidence skids in November

Turkey’s economic confidence index posted a decline for the second month in a row this month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Former chair of Turkish football giant dies

Former chair of Turkish football giant dies

Mustafa Cengiz, the former chair of the Turkish football team Galatasaray, has died at the age of 71, according to a statement by the sports club.