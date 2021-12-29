Turkey’s gas imports up 15.2 percent in October

  • December 29 2021 07:00:00

Turkey’s gas imports up 15.2 percent in October

ANKARA
Turkey’s gas imports up 15.2 percent in October

Turkey’s natural gas imports rose by 15.2 percent in October to 4.65 billion cubic meters on an annual basis, according to a report released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) on Dec. 28. 

While imports from Russia and Azerbaijan fell by 8.8 percent and 30.9 percent, respectively, natural gas imports from the United States skyrocketed by 748 percent.

In October, the country imported 3.02 bcm of natural gas via pipelines, while 1.63 million cubic meters (mcm) was purchased as liquefied natural gas (LNG), EMRA’s data showed.

Pipeline imports dropped by 6.9 percent, while LNG imports rose by 105.5 percent in October.

Russia was Turkey’s top gas import destination, supplying 1.86 bcm of natural gas while the U.S. and Azerbaijan followed with 838 mcm and 762 mcm, respectively.

Turkey’s total gas consumption also increased by 23.5 percent to approximately 4.42 bcm compared to the same month of 2020. Household consumption grew by 31.5 percent to 505 mcm, while the use of gas in power plants increased by 24.2 percent to 1.80 bcm during the same period.

Consumption growth in natural gas power plants, which generated more electricity due to drought and lower hydro capacity over the last few months, continues to boost imports.

The natural gas volume in storage in October decreased by 15.9 percent to around 2.74 bcm compared to about 3.25 bcm in September last year.

In recent years, Turkey imported around 45 billion cubic meters of natural per year paying approximately $12 billion. This year, total natural gas consumption in Turkey is expected to hit 60 billion cubic meters.

Economy,

WORLD Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre
MOST POPULAR

  1. Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

    Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

  2. Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

    Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

  3. Scientific independence guarantee of political independence: Erdoğan

    Scientific independence guarantee of political independence: Erdoğan

  4. Turkish swimmer breaks world record

    Turkish swimmer breaks world record

  5. TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik

    TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik
Recommended
Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister
Turkey’s boron sales hit record of $1 billion

Turkey’s boron sales hit record of $1 billion
TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik

TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik
Sectoral confidence indices down in December

Sectoral confidence indices down in December
Manufacturing capacity slightly up in December

Manufacturing capacity slightly up in December
Trendyol in top three in ‘mega-rounds’ list

Trendyol in top three in ‘mega-rounds’ list
WORLD Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

A Moscow court on Dec. 29 hears a case against the rights center of Memorial group, which chronicled Soviet-era purges, a day after the Supreme Court outlawed the main organization in a watershed moment in Russia’s history.

ECONOMY Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Consumer prices went up due to the increase in currency exchange rates, but the rates have come down and the prices should follow, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said on Dec. 28.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı has broken the SCM 50 meters breaststroke world record with a time of 24.95 seconds in the Turkish Championships in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.