Turkey's foreign trade gap at $2.85 bln in June, exports soar

ANKARA

Turkey’s foreign trade deficit stood at $2.85 billion in June, the country’s statistical authority said on July 30.

In June 2021, foreign trade deficit decreased by 0.2% compared with same month last year, TÜİK said in a statement.

Turkey’s exports surged 47% year-on-year to hit $19.77 billion in June, while imports went up 38.7% to reach $22.6 billion.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio increased to 87.4% last month, versus 82.5% in June 2020.

Foreign trade deficit was $21.16 billion in the first half of 2021, posting 11.4% decrease compared to January-June 2020.



