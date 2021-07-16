Turkey's foreign minister, US envoy discuss Afghan peace

ANKARA

The Turkish foreign minister said on July 15 that he discussed Afghan peace with U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan reconstruction.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met Zalmay Khalilzad during his visit to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Çavuşoğlu tweeted that he "exchanged views on the Afghan peace process and regional developments."

Earlier, he also met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his counterpart Haneef Atmar.

Far ahead of Washington's initial pledge of a complete troop departure by Sept. 11, which was recently modified by US President Joe Biden to Aug. 31, the Americans vacated Bagram Airfield, the biggest military base in the war-ravaged country, and handed it to Afghan National Army earlier this month.

The Taliban recently claimed to have taken control of more than 85% of Afghanistan, with government forces surrounding and abandoning outposts.

The Afghan Defense Ministry, however, has rejected the Taliban's claims, asserting that hundreds of insurgents were killed in retaking the fallen districts.