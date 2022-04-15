Turkey’s first ‘Tea Library’ launched

  • April 15 2022 07:00:00

Turkey’s first ‘Tea Library’ launched

RİZE
Turkey’s first ‘Tea Library’ launched

A Tea Library, the first of its kind in Turkey, has been launched at Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University in the Black Sea province of Rize.

Currently, the library holds 938 volumes of books, all dedicated to tea, which is one of Turkish people’s favorite hot drinks.

“We have collected all books written in Turkish on tea here; we also have some books in foreign languages,” said Professor Hüseyin Karaman, the rector of the university, which is specialized in tea.

According to Karaman, the volumes in the library also include academic works such as dissertations, articles, reports and magazines on tea.

It is difficult to get books shipped from foreign countries because of the pandemic, but they are holding talks with diplomatic missions to obtain books, Karaman added.

Rize is also known as the Tea Capital of Turkey because it is the center of tea production in the country.

Last year, tea consumption in Turkey reached a record level, as people confined to their homes because of the COVID-19 brewed more of the hot drink.

The annual consumption rose to 4 kilograms per person in 2021 from 3.5 kilograms. Some 275,000 tons of the processed tea produced in the country last year were consumed in total.

It is estimated that Turks, on average, drink some 1,300 glasses of tea annually. Tea in Turkey is served in specially designed tulip-shaped glasses.

Consumption at cafes or tea houses declined due to lockdowns and curfews, but people sipped more tea at their homes.

TURKEY Turkey rejects unfounded allegations in US human rights report

Turkey rejects 'unfounded allegations' in US human rights report
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish brands keen to move into Russian malls

    Turkish brands keen to move into Russian malls

  2. Situation may worsen if Ukraine war prolongs: FM

    Situation may worsen if Ukraine war prolongs: FM

  3. Government mulls changes to citizenship-for-home program

    Government mulls changes to citizenship-for-home program

  4. Erdoğan has iftar dinner with troops in southeastern Turkey

    Erdoğan has iftar dinner with troops in southeastern Turkey

  5. Summer house rents soaring ahead of holiday season

    Summer house rents soaring ahead of holiday season
Recommended
Turkey rejects unfounded allegations in US human rights report

Turkey rejects 'unfounded allegations' in US human rights report
Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine

Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine
Ferry services between Ayvalık, Lesbos Island resume

Ferry services between Ayvalık, Lesbos Island resume
Endangered white tiger cub seized in Istanbul

Endangered white tiger cub seized in Istanbul
Summer house rents soaring ahead of holiday season

Summer house rents soaring ahead of holiday season
Istanbul Airport among world’s busiest: Report

Istanbul Airport among world’s busiest: Report
WORLD Clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem: Medics

Clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem: Medics

Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police clashed at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound on April 14 morning, medics and witnesses said.
ECONOMY China’s March exports grow despite virus; imports flat

China’s March exports grow despite virus; imports flat

China’s exports rose 15.7 percent over a year ago in March while imports were flat amid disruptions due to coronavirus outbreaks as the ruling Communist Party enforces a “zero-COVID” strategy to isolate every case.

SPORTS Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

A women’s football team established in the eastern province of Ağrı by the provincial directorate of family and social policies to promote sports among girls and prevent early marriages has become a regional giant with four wins in five matches this season.