Turkey's energy import bill up 104% in August 2021

  • September 30 2021 12:21:40

ANKARA
Turkey's energy import bill increased by 104% to $4.36 billion in August this year compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the TÜİK on Sept. 30.

The overall energy import bill soared last month due to an increase in the country's industrial production.

The data shows that Turkey's overall import bill, including energy and other items, totaled $23.17 billion in August, with energy accounting for 18.8% of the overall import figures. 

The country's crude oil imports showed a 52% increase compared to August 2020.

Turkey imported 2.85 million tons of crude oil last month, up from 1.87 million tons in August 2020.

