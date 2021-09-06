Turkey's electricity trade volume up 83.7 pct in August

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 83.7 percent in August compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).

The trade volume in the day-ahead spot electricity market, which began operations in 2015, registered at about 9.66 billion Turkish liras as of August this year, compared to over 5.26 billion liras in August last year.

EXIST reported transactions in the day-ahead market in August of around 17.39 million megawatt-hours.

The highest daily trade volume was recorded on Aug. 19 with 359.02 million liras, while the lowest occurred on Aug. 15 with 246.1 million liras.

The average electricity rate for one megawatt-hour in the day-ahead spot market in August was 557.37 liras.

Turkey's energy exchange company, responsible for operating energy trade, including power and gas commodities, provides counter-party guarantees in its transactions.