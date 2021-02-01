Turkey's electricity trade volume up 15 pct in January

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 15 percent in January compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).

The trade volume in the day-ahead spot electricity market, which began operations in 2015, registered at about 5.3 billion Turkish liras as of January this year, compared to around 4.6 billion liras in January 2020.

EXIST reported transactions in the day-ahead market in January of around 17.7 million megawatt-hours.

The highest daily trade volume was recorded on Jan. 20 at 205.3 million liras, while the lowest occurred on Jan. 1 was 124.7 million liras.

The average electricity rate for one megawatt-hour in the day-ahead spot market in January was 297.72 liras.

Turkey's energy exchange company, responsible for operating energy trade, including power and gas commodities, provides counter-party guarantees in its transactions.