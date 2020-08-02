Turkey's electricity consumption down 0.51 pct in July

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's electricity consumption decreased by 0.51 percent in July compared to the same month of 2019, according to data released by Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The country's power consumption reached 27.24 billion kilowatt-hours last month while electricity production also decreased by 0.69 percent to 27.21 billion kilowatt-hours compared to July 2019.

Out of July's total production, 27.85 percent was generated by hydro plants while 21.92 percent was derived from natural gas and 21.25 percent from imported coal.

The share of local coal plants in electricity generation was 18.31 percent. Wind plants generated 7.12 percent and the remaining 3.55 percent came from geothermal, fuel oil and biogas plants.

Last month, Turkey's electricity imports from neighboring countries increased by 4.82 percent to 172.025 million kilowatt-hours compared to 164.110 million kilowatt-hours in July 2019.

Electricity exports decreased by 22.8 percent to 139.50 million kilowatt-hours.

Turkey's total installed power capacity reached 92.09 gigawatts at the end of June 2020, according to official figures.