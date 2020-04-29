Turkey's e-commerce volume boost 39% in 2019

  • April 29 2020 13:48:01

Turkey's e-commerce volume boost 39% in 2019

ANKARA
Turkeys e-commerce volume boost 39% in 2019

Turkey's e-commerce volume grew 39% in 2019 compared to the previous year, an industrial report revealed on April 29. 

The e-commerce market size hit 83.1 billion liras ($14.6 billion) last year, according to a joint report by Turkey's Informatics Industry Association (TUBISAD), Deloitte Turkey, SimilarWeb and Inveon.

The average annual growth rate of the sector was around 35% in the last five years, the report showed.

With a volume of 44.9 billion liras ($7.8 billion), online retail had the highest market share with 43% last year.

The "pure online retail" posted the largest hike among sub-sectors, rising 48% year-on-year to 30.8 billion Turkish liras ($5.4 billion).

Kübra Erman Karaca, the head of TUBISAD, stressed the upward trend of the sector despite global trade wars and uncertainties in global political conjuncture.

"We have witnessed new categories that performed a very rapid growth by providing the consumer with a fast delivery experience and that people who have never used e-commerce have become users," Karaca said.

She stressed the sector can post better growth figures this year thanks to the increasing use of mobile phones and share of both mobile internet and applications in e-commerce.

Hakan Göl, a partner of Deloitte Turkey, underlined that the share of e-commerce in the country's total retail sector hit 6.2%, adding that the current level falls short of the potential despite the strong growth.

Pointing to the coronavirus’ impact on digitalization, Göl said: "COVID-19 showed that e-commerce is not an alternative channel anymore."  He noted that companies focused on digital transformation and e-commerce will stand out not only in Turkey but also in global markets.

e commerce, Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

    Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,992 with 114,653 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,992 with 114,653 total cases

  3. Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

    Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

  4. Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

    Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

  5. Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak

    Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak
Recommended
Summer houses in Turkey well sought after amid pandemic: Expert

Summer houses in Turkey well sought after amid pandemic: Expert
Economic confidence index at 51.3 in April

Economic confidence index at 51.3 in April

Turkey borrows over $2.6B from domestic markets

Turkey borrows over $2.6B from domestic markets
Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28
Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs

Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs
Properties sold to foreigners online

Properties sold to foreigners online
WORLD US virus cases hit a million as Germans wear masks in shops

US virus cases hit a million as Germans wear masks in shops  

The United States reported its millionth coronavirus case as hard-hit European countries took tentative steps towards lifting lockdowns, with masks mandatory in all German shops from April 29.    
ECONOMY Summer houses in Turkey well sought after amid pandemic: Expert

Summer houses in Turkey well sought after amid pandemic: Expert

Demand for summerhouses and other types of single-detached dwellings has risen due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an executive of a real estate appraisal portal.
SPORTS Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games

Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games

Retesting of a Turkish runner’s samples have led to her being retroactively disqualified from the 2012 Olympic Games. Gülcan Mıngır had competed in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in London.