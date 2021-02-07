Turkey's daily power consumption down 6.9 pct on Feb 6

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's daily electricity consumption decreased by 6.9 percent on Feb. 6 compared to the previous day to reach 799,056 megawatt-hours, according to official figures of the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) on Feb. 7 at 10.00 local time.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 20.00 local time, reaching 36,642 megawatt-hours, data from TEİAŞ showed. The country's electricity usage dropped to its lowest level of 29,324 megawatt-hours at 06.00 local time.

Electricity production amounted to 805,934 megawatt-hours on Feb. 6, marking a 6.8 percent decrease from Feb. 5.

While Turkey's electricity production from natural gas plants constituted 28.9 percent of total electricity consumption, imported coal plants held a 25.2 percent share, while lignite plants comprised 12.6 percent.

On Feb. 6, Turkey's electricity exports amounted to 7,644 megawatt-hours, while imports totaled 865 megawatt-hours.