Turkey's daily power consumption down 4.8 pct on Oct 10

  • October 11 2020 12:45:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's daily electricity consumption decreased by 4.84 percent on Oct. 10 compared to the previous day to reach 765,237 megawatt-hours, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) on Oct. 11.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 20.00 local time with 36,354 megawatt-hours, data from TEİAŞ showed. The country's electricity usage dropped to its lowest level of 28,105 megawatt-hours at 08.00 local time.

Electricity production reached 774,221 megawatt-hours on Oct. 10, marking a 4.97 percent decrease compared to the previous day.

While Turkey's electricity production from natural gas constituted 33.23 percent of total electricity consumption on Saturday, imported coal plants held a 20.86 percent share while hydropower plants comprised 16.26 percent.

On Oct. 10, Turkey's electricity exports amounted to 10,811 megawatt-hours while imports reached 1,827 megawatt-hours.

