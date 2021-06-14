Turkey's current account posts $1.71 bln gap in April

ANKARA

Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of some $1.71 billion in April, down by $3.58 billion from the same month last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on June 14.

According to the balance of payments figures released by the bank, the country's 12-month rolling deficit totaled around $32.7 billion.

An Anadolu Agency survey last week showed that a group of 14 economists' projections ranged from $1.95 billion to $3.8 billion for April.

The survey also revealed that the end-2021 current account balance is expected to show a deficit of $27 billion.

In March, the current account posted a $3.33 billion deficit.



