Turkey's current account posts $1.23 bln deficit in Feb

  • April 13 2020 10:29:00

Turkey's current account posts $1.23 bln deficit in Feb

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
Turkeys current account posts $1.23 bln deficit in Feb

Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of nearly $1.23 billion in February, according to official figures released on April 13.

The deficit was $117 million in the same period last year, said the Central Bank.

The bank's balance of payments figures showed the country's 12-month rolling surplus amounted to $6.13 billion.

"This development is mainly attributable to $1.17 billion increase in the goods deficit recording net outflow of $1.9 billion and $222 million increase in primary income deficit to $729 million," the bank said.

The data also showed Turkey's current account deficit -- excluding gold and energy -- posted a $2.57 billion surplus in February 2020, down $658 million in the same month last year.

"The net inflows at the services item increased by $315 million and realized as $1.49 billion," the bank noted.

Travel items, which constitute a major part of the services account, saw a net inflow of nearly $855 million, rising by $41 million year-on-year in February.

An Anadolu Agency survey had shown that economists had estimated current account balance to see a deficit of $1.3 billion in February.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan rejects interior minister's resignation

    Erdoğan rejects interior minister's resignation

  2. Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK

    Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK

  3. Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

    Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,198, with 56,956 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,198, with 56,956 total cases

  5. What’s next in Turkey’s fight against COVID-19?

    What’s next in Turkey’s fight against COVID-19?
Recommended
Turkeys industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February

Turkey's industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February
Turkeys watchdog puts new limits on forex swaps

Turkey's watchdog puts new limits on forex swaps

Turkish ministries to allocate idle lands to farmers

Turkish ministries to allocate idle lands to farmers
Oil stability needed for predictability: Turkey

Oil stability needed for predictability: Turkey
Online collective agreement brings pay rise to workers

Online collective agreement brings pay rise to workers
Worries ‘sidelined’ despite plunge in exports: Turkish foreign trade body

Worries ‘sidelined’ despite plunge in exports: Turkish foreign trade body
WORLD At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

At least six people were killed when tornadoes ripped through Mississippi on April 12, officials said, prompting the southern US state to declare an emergency.    
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February

Turkey's industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February

Turkey's industrial production posted an increase of 7.5 percent year-on-year in February 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on April 13.
SPORTS Coronavirus outbreak strengthened bonds among Olympic athletes

Coronavirus outbreak strengthened bonds among Olympic athletes

While disappointed by the postponement of the Olympic Games due to COVID-19, Turkish athletes try to keep the Olympic spirit alive by continuing training at home, according to Turkey’s first badminton player to have made it to the games in 2012. ‘The outbreak has strengthened the bonds among us,’ says Neslihan Yiğit.