Turkey's current account balance sees $4 bln gap in Nov

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of $4.06 billion in November 2020, the country's Central Bank revealed on Jan. 11.

The 12-month rolling deficit thus reached $37.97 billion, the bank noted.

An Anadolu Agency survey last week showed that economists had expected a deficit of $3.4 billion.

Their estimates for the month ranged between $1.1 billion and $4.1 billion.