Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases

  • March 24 2020 22:22:58

ISTANBUL
Turkey's death toll from coronavirus increased by seven on March 24 as the number of confirmed cases rose by 343, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

He said on Twitter that a total of 3,952 tests had been conducted in the previous 24 hours.

Saying that the measure could stop the increase, Koca stated that six of the seven patients who lost their lives were old age adults and one of them was COPD.

"We are as strong as the measure we have taken," Koca said.

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus increased by seven to 44 as the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,872.

 

 

