Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

  • March 25 2020 10:53:00

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.

The federation said on its website that after the cancelation of the Olympic qualification event in the U.K., the boxing team returned to Turkey and two staffs of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

"Our national athlete Serhat Güler is currently in good condition at the hospital in Istanbul. He will be discharged from the hospital within three days. Our trainer Seyfullah Dumlupınar also underwent treatment at the local hospital in [northeastern Turkish province of] Bayburt," Chairman Eyup Özgeç said on the federation's website.

He also added that other members have been placed under mandatory 14-day quarantine in their own homes.

