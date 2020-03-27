Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 92, with 2,069 new cases

ANKARA

Turkey's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 92 on March 27, as the number of confirmed cases increased by 2,069, bringing the total number to 5,698, the country's health minister said.

Fahrettin Koca told a press conference that 17 more people died due to COVID-19 on March 27. He said that so far, 42 patients have recovered from the coronavirus.

He also added that 7,533 tests had been carried out in the last 24 hours.