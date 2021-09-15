Turkey's Bozkır hands over UNGA presidency to former Maldives FM

ANKARA

Volkan Bozkır, president of the 75th session of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA), handed over his position on Sept. 14 to former Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid in a farewell speech.

"I wish His Excellency President-elect @abdulla_shahid a fruitful and impactful 76th session. There are certainly many challenges ahead, but I am confident you will continue pushing for a more responsive United Nations. My brother Abdulla, you have my full support," Bozkır said on Twitter.

"It has been an honour to preside [over] the 75th Session of #UNGA. This past year has been a marvelous journey. I thank Member States for electing me, in an overwhelming democratic vote, to join you as the President. I am privileged to have served alongside you," he added.

Bozkır also met with his UNGA team before the end of his tenure and noted that he was proud of the work they accomplished together during the session.

"I know you'll continue to flourish & uphold the principles of the Charter of @UN. A big thank you to all of you," he said.

The former Turkish diplomat was elected president of the 75th Session of the U.N. General Assembly on June 17, 2020.

Turkey’s foreign minister congratulates Bozkır

Turkey’s foreign minister congratulated Bozkır, “I sincerely thank Ambassador @volkan_bozkir for representing our country in the best possible way & for his contributions to solve global challenges,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also said, “as the first ever Turkish citizen to assume this post in the 75-year-long history of the UN,” Bozkır ensured the uninterrupted continuation of the work of the General Assembly

throughout his tenure, despite the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He led the efforts to bring such crises as Palestine, Syria and Myanmar, which deeply hurt the conscience of the international community, to the agenda of the General Assembly,” said the statement.

“He rendered support to the initiatives of strengthening the General Assembly, as the unique organ of the UN where all member states are represented equally,” it added.