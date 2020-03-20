Turkey’s biodiversity richness monitored closely

ANKARA

The National Biodiversity Inventory and Monitoring Project, initiated by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry’s Nature Protection and National Parks (DKMP), revealed the richness of biodiversity in Turkey. Within the scope of the project, 13,409 plant and animal species were included in the inventory with the studies made from approximately 853,000 observation points.

According to the information provided by DKMP, various projects such as the creation of database on biodiversity have been carried out in Turkey in recent years. Such works showed the richness of Turkey, which has three different plant geographies thanks to its location.

While there are 12,500 open and closed seed plant species in all of Europe, it was found out that there are approximately 11,700 species only in Anatolia.

The ministry has also prepared UBENİS in order to reveal the biological diversity, monitor its progress and eliminate inventory deficiencies.

Under the project, studies have been carried out on the basis of the inventory of Turkey’s biodiversity, vascular plants, mammals, birds, domestic water fish, reptiles and amphibians. Biodiversity inventory was created nationwide and to cover all ecosystems.

Data stored in Noah’s Ark Database

Within the scope of the project, while biodiversity inventory studies were initiated on a provincial basis in 2013, they were completed in 81 provinces as of the end of last year.

Biodiversity inventory data collected from all over Turkey was stored in the Noah’s Ark National Biodiversity Data, made available by the ministry in 2007.

In the inventory works, out of a total of 852,644 positional observation points, 472,017 were animal observation points and 380,627 were planted observation points.

In total, 13,409 plant and animal species were identified and they were included in the inventory. Among the species, there are 12,145 plants and 1,264 animals.

Throughout the country, 644 local endemics, 4,498 endemic taxa were detected and Turkey’s rate of endemism project was recorded as 31.8 percent.

With the completion of inventory studies, biodiversity monitoring studies started. In this context, species/population, habitat/ecosystem and regional monitoring indicators were determined for each province and monitoring plans were created.

Monitoring is carried out through the protocols made with universities as well as the studies carried out in the provinces.

As part of the studies, Turkey’s fight against bio-smugglers continues uninterruptedly for the rich genetic resources of Turkey.

Between 2007 and 2019, administrative fines were imposed on 134 foreigners from 21 different countries in 79 incidents.

In addition, a “Bio-Smuggling Information System” was established between the law enforcement agencies and the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry in order to share bio-smuggling data and to monitor the events.

The information in the system is given to law enforcement units through the line provided by the ministry within the framework of the protocol signed with the Interior Ministry.