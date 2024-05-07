Moviegoers fall for Gosling, Blunt in 'The Fall Guy'

Moviegoers fall for Gosling, Blunt in 'The Fall Guy'

LOS ANGELES
Moviegoers fall for Gosling, Blunt in The Fall Guy

Universal's new action film "The Fall Guy" opened atop the North American box office this weekend, taking in an estimated $28.5 million at a time moviegoing has hit a slump, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on May 5.

Based on a 1980s TV series, the film from stuntman-turned-director David Leitch features stunning action sequences, including one already Guinness-certified record stunt. It also benefits from the star power of recent Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Analysts called the film's opening disappointing given its $130 million production cost, but David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research said he viewed it as "the potential start of an action comedy series."

In second was Disney and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," scoring $8.1 million, a surprising amount for the re-release of a 25-year-old film, one available for viewing at home and which was hardly the most popular in the "Star Wars" franchise.

Last weekend's list-topper, MGM's tennis-based romance "Challengers," slipped to third at $7.6 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

Fourth place went to a new horror film, "Tarot" from Sony and Screen Gems, at $6.5 million. While critics' reviews have been poor -- the film "leaves no horror cliche unturned," Variety said -- the film cost just $8 million to make, so producers shouldn't be having nightmares.

And in fifth was Warner Bros.' "Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire," at $4.5 million in its sixth weekend out. The battling monsters have so far grossed $188 million domestically and an additional $337 million globally.

universal studios, new movie,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party
LATEST NEWS

  1. German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

    German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

  2. Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

    Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

  3. EU adopts first law devoted to tackling violence against women

    EU adopts first law devoted to tackling violence against women

  4. Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university

    Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university

  5. CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter

    CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter
Recommended
Actor Bernard Hill, of Titanic and Lord of the Rings, dies

Actor Bernard Hill, of 'Titanic' and 'Lord of the Rings,' dies
Backstage artisans keep Moulin Rouge kicking

Backstage artisans keep Moulin Rouge kicking
Istanbul Modern presents film selections from women

Istanbul Modern presents film selections from women
Ode to joy: How Austria shaped Beethovens Ninth

Ode to joy: How Austria shaped Beethoven's Ninth
Peacock butterfly spotted in Çanakkale

Peacock butterfly spotted in Çanakkale
Madonna gives biggest-ever concert on Copacabana beach

Madonna gives biggest-ever concert on Copacabana beach

WORLD Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

Ukraine announced Tuesday it had detained two Ukrainian security officials involved in a plot coordinated by Russia to assassinate senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.
ECONOMY German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports picked up in March but industrial orders fell unexpectedly, official data showed yesterday, reflecting a mixed picture for Europe's biggest economy.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿