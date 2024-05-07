TGA signs cooperation deal with Emirates

TGA signs cooperation deal with Emirates

DUBAI
TGA signs cooperation deal with Emirates

Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Emirates.

Under the deal, Emirates and TGA will collaborate on strengthening Türkiye’s touristic appeal in new and existing source markets, the carrier said in a statement.

The agreement was signed by Thierry Aucoc, Emirates’ senior vice president in charge of commercial operations covering Europe, and İsmail Bütün, the general manager of TGA, in the presence of Adnan Kazim, Emirates deputy president and chief commercial officer.

“We’re pleased to partner with the TGA to boost visitor traffic into Türkiye. Through our extensive network and track record of strong global partnerships, we’re well-placed to support the market’s tourism goals and air connectivity needs,” commented Aucoc.

“Türkiye is one of the most popular destinations in our network… We’re confident that our collaborative efforts will inspire more travelers to visit the country and explore its many attractions,” he said.

Emirates currently operates 21 weekly flights to Istanbul, with a mix of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s.

Türkiye has drawn more than 7 million foreign tourists in the first quarter of 2024, up more than 13 percent in the same period of last year.

Türkiye, which hosted 56.7 million visitors last year, aims to welcome 60 million visitors and generate $60 billion in tourism revenues in 2024.

Dubai,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party
LATEST NEWS

  1. German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

    German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

  2. Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

    Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

  3. EU adopts first law devoted to tackling violence against women

    EU adopts first law devoted to tackling violence against women

  4. Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university

    Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university

  5. CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter

    CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter
Recommended
German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses

UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses
Saudi Aramcos first quarter net income down 14.5 percent

Saudi Aramco's first quarter net income down 14.5 percent
Boeing probed in US over possible falsified records on 787

Boeing probed in US over possible falsified records on 787
Turkish banks’ profit rise 45 pct in January-March

Turkish banks’ profit rise 45 pct in January-March
Gold import curb helps lower current account gap: Ministry

Gold import curb helps lower current account gap: Ministry
WORLD Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

Ukraine announced Tuesday it had detained two Ukrainian security officials involved in a plot coordinated by Russia to assassinate senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.
ECONOMY German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports picked up in March but industrial orders fell unexpectedly, official data showed yesterday, reflecting a mixed picture for Europe's biggest economy.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿