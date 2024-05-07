TGA signs cooperation deal with Emirates

DUBAI

Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Emirates.

Under the deal, Emirates and TGA will collaborate on strengthening Türkiye’s touristic appeal in new and existing source markets, the carrier said in a statement.

The agreement was signed by Thierry Aucoc, Emirates’ senior vice president in charge of commercial operations covering Europe, and İsmail Bütün, the general manager of TGA, in the presence of Adnan Kazim, Emirates deputy president and chief commercial officer.

“We’re pleased to partner with the TGA to boost visitor traffic into Türkiye. Through our extensive network and track record of strong global partnerships, we’re well-placed to support the market’s tourism goals and air connectivity needs,” commented Aucoc.

“Türkiye is one of the most popular destinations in our network… We’re confident that our collaborative efforts will inspire more travelers to visit the country and explore its many attractions,” he said.

Emirates currently operates 21 weekly flights to Istanbul, with a mix of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s.

Türkiye has drawn more than 7 million foreign tourists in the first quarter of 2024, up more than 13 percent in the same period of last year.

Türkiye, which hosted 56.7 million visitors last year, aims to welcome 60 million visitors and generate $60 billion in tourism revenues in 2024.