Peacock butterfly spotted in Çanakkale

ÇANAKKALE

The peacock butterfly, which has a wingspan of 15 centimeters and is known as the largest butterfly in Europe, has been spotted in the northwestern province of Çanakkale.

Professor Hanife Yandayan from Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University's Department of Agricultural Biotechnology stated that the peacock butterfly, which is not an endemic or invasive species, draws interest with the patterns on it.

The peacock butterfly, which was recently captured by a person in Ayvacık with a mobile phone, attracted attention. Yandayan said that peacock butterflies are the largest butterfly species in Europe. She pointed out that the peacock butterfly is more common in areas of fruit trees.

“In other words, it is a butterfly that is possible to encounter since it is not an endemic species. It is an agriculturally important species, but it is not an endemic or invasive species. It is a moth. The larvae of moths are harmful and they generally eat almonds, walnuts, apples, pears and the leaves of many fruit trees. It has a long growing period. They eat all summer long. They prefer hot and dry areas. Their larvae cause damage to fruit trees by eating leaves," she said.

"Especially adults, namely the moths, are active in March, April and May. After mating, they lay their eggs on the branches of fruit trees. The larvae that hatch from those eggs eat the leaves of fruit trees. It is a twilight butterfly commonly seen in our country. When its wings are opened, the wingspan is approximately 15 centimeters wide. It attracts people's attention because it is a big butterfly,” she added.

Describing the shape and pattern of the peacock butterfly, Yandayan said, “It has zigzag-shaped patterns on its wings. It also has patterns resembling owl eyes on the edges of its wings. In fact, this is a naturally occurring behavioral feature that it does to protect itself against environmental conditions and its own natural enemies. These patterns protect it from being hunted. As you know, birds eat the adults and larvae of butterflies. Birds mistake these patterns on the butterfly for owl eyes and do not eat them."

Stating that the peacock butterfly is known as the largest butterfly in Europe, Yandayan said, "It is a very large butterfly that resembles a bird. All collectors have it in their collections. Though it is not a rare butterfly, it is a species that really should be in collections. The patterns on its wings are beautiful, and the hairs on it are long and dense. It is a species of butterfly that collectors want to keep.”