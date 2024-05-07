Actor Bernard Hill, of 'Titanic' and 'Lord of the Rings,' dies

Actor Bernard Hill, of 'Titanic' and 'Lord of the Rings,' dies

LONDON
Actor Bernard Hill, of Titanic and Lord of the Rings, dies

Actor Bernard Hill, who delivered a rousing cry before leading his people into battle in “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" and went down with the ship as the captain in “Titanic,” has died.

Hill, 79, passed away Sunday morning, agent Lou Coulson said.

Hill joined “The Lord Of The Rings” franchise in the second film of the trilogy, 2002’s “The Two Towers,” as Théoden, King of Rohan. The following year, he reprised the role in “Return of the King,” a movie that won 11 Oscars.

In one of the film's most memorable scenes, Hill's character fires up his overmatched forces by delivering a battle cry on horseback that sends his troops thundering downhill toward the enemy and his own imminent death.

“Arise, arise, riders of Théoden!” Hill hollers. “Spears shall be shaken, shields shall be splintered! A sword day, a red day, ere the sun rises! Ride now! Ride now! Ride! Ride for ruin and the world’s ending! Death! Death! Death!”

In “Titanic," Hill played Captain Edward Smith, one of the only characters based on a real person in the 1997 tragic romance starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The film also won 11 Academy Awards.

As the doomed ship takes on water, Hill's character silently retreats to the wheelhouse. As the cabin groans under the pressure of the waves, he takes a final breath and grabs the wheel as water bursts through the windows.

Hill first made a name for himself as Yosser Hughes in “Boys From the Blackstuff,” a 1982 British TV miniseries about five unemployed men.

He was nominated for an award in 1983 from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for the role, and the show won the BAFTA for best drama series.

His death came the same day the second series of the BBC drama “The Responder” was to air, in which he played the father of the show's star, Martin Freeman.

“Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent, said Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party
LATEST NEWS

  1. German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

    German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

  2. Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

    Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

  3. EU adopts first law devoted to tackling violence against women

    EU adopts first law devoted to tackling violence against women

  4. Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university

    Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university

  5. CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter

    CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter
Recommended
Backstage artisans keep Moulin Rouge kicking

Backstage artisans keep Moulin Rouge kicking
Moviegoers fall for Gosling, Blunt in The Fall Guy

Moviegoers fall for Gosling, Blunt in 'The Fall Guy'
Istanbul Modern presents film selections from women

Istanbul Modern presents film selections from women
Ode to joy: How Austria shaped Beethovens Ninth

Ode to joy: How Austria shaped Beethoven's Ninth
Peacock butterfly spotted in Çanakkale

Peacock butterfly spotted in Çanakkale
Madonna gives biggest-ever concert on Copacabana beach

Madonna gives biggest-ever concert on Copacabana beach

WORLD Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

Ukraine announced Tuesday it had detained two Ukrainian security officials involved in a plot coordinated by Russia to assassinate senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.
ECONOMY German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports picked up in March but industrial orders fell unexpectedly, official data showed yesterday, reflecting a mixed picture for Europe's biggest economy.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿