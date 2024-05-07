Istanbul Modern presents film selections from women

As part of the "Sharjah Film Platform Montage" series, Istanbul Modern Cinema presents a new selection of fiction and documentary films directed by women.

Among the nine films exploring conflicting dualities, blurring the line between reality and fantasy and examining the boundary between personal and public identity, standouts include Malaysia's Oscar nominee “Tiger Stripes,” a sci-fi film from Morocco, “Animalia” and “Joonam,” the story of an American filmmaker seeking to uncover her mother's past in Iran.

“In 2021, we introduced five female filmmakers from Türkiye and their films to the audience in Sharjah. This time, we will present the films of female directors of Middle Eastern and North African origin, which left their mark last year, to the audience at Istanbul Modern. The selection, six of which will be shown for the first time in Türkiye and consisting mostly of documentaries, focuses on the state of being a woman and the social and cultural roles of women," said Istanbul Modern Film Curator Müge Turan.

Other films in the program, which will be held May 9-19, are “We No Longer Prefer Mountains,” “Feet in Water,” “Head on Fire,” “Four Daughters,” “Machtat,” “Babygirl” and “La Bonga.”

