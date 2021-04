Turkey's Başar wins silver at Euro wrestling event

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Yunus Emre Başar earned a silver medal at the 2021 European Wrestling Championships on April 24.

Başar lost 8-0 to Hungary’s Tamas Lorincz in the men’s Greco Roman 77 kg final in Warsaw.

Earlier on April 24, Turkish wrestler Ekrem Öztürk also claimed a silver medal at the tournament, which will end on April 25t.