Turkey’s Barhal Stream lures rafting enthusiasts worldwide

ARTVİN

Located in the northeastern province of Artvin’s Yusufeli district, the Barhal Stream continues to host rafting and canoe enthusiasts from around the world despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Osman Kılıçlıoğlu, the chairman of Yusufeli Kayak Rafting Mountaineering Specialized Sports Club Association, said that the region surrounded by the majestic Kaçkar Mountains fascinated visitors with its natural structure suitable for extreme sports.

He pointed out that the stream had a tremendous current for adrenaline enthusiasts interested in water sports from late April to June.

The high mountains and rainy weather allow rivers of the Black Sea region to remain at a suitable level all year round, beckoning adventure seekers to experience the thrill of rafting.

Morgan Arnaud, a French kayaker who visited the region, shared his rafting experiences on the Barhal Stream.

“Barhal Stream and valley are magnificent. The flow rate of the stream has not reached the level we want yet. But still, it was great to be here,” Arnaud said.

Noting that they have been in the country for a week, Arnaud said that he and his teammates from Russia and Italy did canoeing in the Ardeşen Creek, the Fırtına Creek and the Tortum Stream before they visited Yusufeli.