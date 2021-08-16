Turkey's automotive production soars in Jan-July

  • August 16 2021 10:30:16

Turkey's automotive production soars in Jan-July

ANKARA
Turkeys automotive production soars in Jan-July

Automotive production in Turkey increased by 10.7% this January-July compared to last year, a sectoral report revealed on Aug. 16. 

The Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said automakers manufactured 705,079 vehicles - including automobiles, light commercial vehicles, and tractors - in the first seven months of 2021.

Automobile production rose by 2.1% year-on-year to 449,550 in the first seven months of 2021.

The overall auto sales market, including light trucks and other vehicles, grew by 31.4%, reaching 461,730 in the same period.

A report by the OSD revealed that automotive industry exports jumped 26.8% on a dollar basis to $16.7 billion between January and July.

Climbing 6.6%, the automobile sector's export value reached $5.4 billion, the report added.

Turkey exported 512,320 vehicles, of which 322,874 were passenger cars, during these months.

The capacity utilization rate in the sector was around 62% in January-July.

This July, automotive production fell by 44.6% year-on-year, reaching 65,418.

Economy,

ECONOMY Budget balance posts $9.8 bln deficit in Jan-July

Budget balance posts $9.8 bln deficit in Jan-July

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to exert every effort for Afghanistan’s stability: Erdoğan

    Turkey to exert every effort for Afghanistan’s stability: Erdoğan

  2. Will Turkey continue to keep troops in Afghanistan?

    Will Turkey continue to keep troops in Afghanistan?

  3. Wall on Iran border almost complete, says defense minister

    Wall on Iran border almost complete, says defense minister

  4. Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

  5. Taliban in control of Afghanistan, panic in Kabul

    Taliban in control of Afghanistan, panic in Kabul
Recommended
Budget balance posts $9.8 bln deficit in Jan-July

Budget balance posts $9.8 bln deficit in Jan-July

Fitch confirms Turkeys credit rating at BB-, outlook stable

Fitch confirms Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-', outlook stable
Turkey, Sudan set $2 bln trade target

Turkey, Sudan set $2 bln trade target
Turkey raises tax thresholds for some vehicles

Turkey raises tax thresholds for some vehicles
Turkey sees more than 660,000 house sales in January-July period

Turkey sees more than 660,000 house sales in January-July period
Current account deficit continues to narrow for 4th straight month

Current account deficit continues to narrow for 4th straight month

WORLD England ends self-isolation for Covid contacts

England ends self-isolation for Covid contacts

Fully vaccinated people in England are from Aug. 16 no longer be required to self-isolate if they have had close contact with a coronavirus case, as restrictions continue to be eased.
ECONOMY Budget balance posts $9.8 bln deficit in Jan-July

Budget balance posts $9.8 bln deficit in Jan-July

Turkey's central government budget balance posted a deficit of 78.3 billion Turkish liras ($9.8 billion) in January-July, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Aug. 16. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

Fenerbahçe start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

Fenerbahçe started the season with a 1-0 away victory over Adana Demirspor on Aug. 15.  