Turkey's automotive market grows 4.5% in January-October

ANKARA

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose 4.5% in the January-October period of this year, from the same period of last year, an industry group report showed on Nov. 2.

A total of 614,891 vehicles were sold across Turkey in the first 10 months of this year, the Automotive Distributors' Association said in a statement.

Passenger car sales rose 2.2% to 475,312 units, while light commercial vehicle sales increased 13.2% to 139,579.

In October, however, total vehicle sales contracted 40.1%, compared to the same month of 2020, declining to 56,746, the figures showed.

Passenger car sales plummeted %46.9 year-on-year to 40,512 in October, while light commercial vehicle sales decreased 11.7% annually to 16,234.