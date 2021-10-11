Turkey's auto production, exports up in January-September period

ANKARA

Turkey's automotive production, including light commercial vehicles, tractors, and automobiles, amounted to 921,619 units during the first nine months of this year, an association report said on Oct. 11.

The January-September figure was up by 8% versus the same period of 2020, according to the Automotive Manufacturers Association.

Meanwhile, passenger car production posted a decline of 1% to stand at 571,108 units in the same period.

The capacity utilization rate in the sector was 63% from January to September.

On the sales side, the auto market, including light trucks and other vehicles, expanded 15% compared to the same period last year, reaching 582,083 units in the same period.

Automotive industry exports also increased by 24.5% to $21.7 billion on value basis. The sector exported 671,674 vehicles during the nine-month period.

In September, auto production decreased by 24.7% on an annual basis to reach 107,029 units.



