Turkey's annual inflation rises in August

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's annual inflation rate climbed in August compared to the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Sept. 3.

Consumer prices in Turkey rose 19.25 percent year-on-year last month from 18.95 percent in July, TÜİK said.

The figure was higher than market expectations, as an Anadolu Agency survey last week showed that a group of 16 economists projected an average annual climb of 18.78 percent in consumer prices over the month.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages showed the greatest year-on-year price rise with 29 percent, followed by furnishings and household equipment with 22.91 percent, and transportation with 21.76 percent.

Meanwhile, monthly inflation also climbed 1.12 percent in August over the previous month, in parallel with expert predictions.



