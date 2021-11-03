Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

  • November 03 2021 10:47:01

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

ANKARA
Turkeys annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

Turkey registered an annual increase of 19.89% in consumer prices in October, the country's statistical authority announced on Nov. 3. 

The annual inflation rose by 0.31 percentage points from 19.58% a month ago, while the figure was 11.89% in October 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

Last month, the highest annual rise was seen in food and non-alcoholic beverages with 27.41%, hotels-cafes-restaurants with 25.53%, and furnishings and household equipment with 23.03%.

Last week, an Anadolu Agency survey showed that a group of 18 economists projected an average annual climb of 20.01% in consumer prices in the month.

On Oct. 28, Turkey's Central Bank raised its year-end inflation forecast to 18.4% for 2021, up from 14.1% in its previous report.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index climbed by 2.39% in October.

Economy, inflation rate,

TURKEY Turkey looks to future with hope thanks to youth: Erdoğan

Turkey looks to future with hope thanks to youth: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK

    Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK

  2. Erdoğan donates compensation from lawsuit to students

    Erdoğan donates compensation from lawsuit to students

  3. Minister urges people to volunteer in studies for local vaccine

    Minister urges people to volunteer in studies for local vaccine

  4. Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital

    Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital

  5. British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey

    British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey
Recommended
Turkeys automotive market grows 4.5% in January-October

Turkey's automotive market grows 4.5% in January-October
Turkeys Gaziantep joins EBRDs Green Cities initiative

Turkey's Gaziantep joins EBRD's Green Cities initiative
Turkish contractors assume projects worth $20 billion this year

Turkish contractors assume projects worth $20 billion this year
Turkeys coal exit by 2030 could reduce power sector emission by 82.8 pct

Turkey's coal exit by 2030 could reduce power sector emission by 82.8 pct
Turkey discovered 60 mln barrels of oil equivalent reserves so far in 2021: Minister

Turkey discovered 60 mln barrels of oil equivalent reserves so far in 2021: Minister
Yemeksepeti co-founder steps down as CEO

Yemeksepeti co-founder steps down as CEO
WORLD Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats

Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats

Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race early on Nov. 3, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first Republican to win statewide office here in 12 years.

ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

Turkey registered an annual increase of 19.89% in consumer prices in October, the country's statistical authority announced on Nov. 3. 
SPORTS National swimmer bags gold medal at European Championships

National swimmer bags gold medal at European Championships

Turkey’s Viktoria Zeynep Güneş claimed a gold medal at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships on Nov. 2.