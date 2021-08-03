Turkey's annual inflation rate at 18.95% in July

  • August 03 2021 10:45:39

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 18.95% in July

ANKARA
Turkeys annual inflation rate at 18.95% in July

Turkey registered an annual hike of 18.95% in consumer prices in July, the country's statistical authority announced on Aug. 3. 

The annual inflation climbed 1.42 percentage points from 17.53% a month ago, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The figure was 11.76% in July 2020.

The highest annual rise was seen in food and non-alcoholic beverages with 24.92%, transportation with 24.62%, and furnishings and household equipment with 22.70% last month.

Last week, an Anadolu Agency survey showed that a group of 17 economists projected an average annual climb of 18.74% in consumer prices in the month.

Last Thursday, Turkey's Central Bank raised its year-end inflation forecast to 14.1% for 2021, up from 12.2% in its previous report.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index climbed by 1.80% in July.

Inflation, Economy,

SPORTS Ferhat Arıcan seals first-ever medal for Turkey in gymnastics

Ferhat Arıcan seals first-ever medal for Turkey in gymnastics

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish satellites monitor damages from space

    Turkish satellites monitor damages from space

  2. Efforts continue to put out forest fires as death toll rises

    Efforts continue to put out forest fires as death toll rises

  3. Turkey beats Russians in final volleyball group game

    Turkey beats Russians in final volleyball group game

  4. Turkey condemns Greece for closing 12 more primary schools of Turks

    Turkey condemns Greece for closing 12 more primary schools of Turks

  5. Firefighters battling to contain wildfires in southwest Turkey

    Firefighters battling to contain wildfires in southwest Turkey
Recommended
Over 2.7 million tourists visit Istanbul

Over 2.7 million tourists visit Istanbul
Renewable energy labs to boost jobs for Syrians, Turkish host communities

Renewable energy labs to boost jobs for Syrians, Turkish host communities
Turkish exports hit all-time high July figure of $16.4 bln

Turkish exports hit all-time high July figure of $16.4 bln
Business world starts sapling mobilization

Business world starts sapling mobilization
Istanbul retail prices up 1.5 pct in July

Istanbul retail prices up 1.5 pct in July
Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia
WORLD Greece fights fires during worst heatwave since 1987

Greece fights fires during 'worst heatwave since 1987'

Firefighters were battling two large wildfires in Greece on Aug. 2, as the prime minister said the country was suffering its worst heatwave in more than three decades.

ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rate at 18.95% in July

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 18.95% in July

Turkey registered an annual hike of 18.95% in consumer prices in July, the country's statistical authority announced on Aug. 3. 
SPORTS Ferhat Arıcan seals first-ever medal for Turkey in gymnastics

Ferhat Arıcan seals first-ever medal for Turkey in gymnastics

Chinese gymnast Zou Jingyuan won a gold medal in men's parallel bars at Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Aug. 3 as Turkey has bagged its first medal in gymnastics. 