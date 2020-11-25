Turkey's agricultural exports rise despite pandemic

  • November 25 2020 09:04:07

Turkey's agricultural exports rise despite pandemic

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys agricultural exports rise despite pandemic

Turkey's agriculture-based exports have increased by 6.3% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2020, a senior official said on Nov. 24. 

"We have seen the advantages of the strong infrastructure we created in agriculture during the pandemic period," said Forestry and Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli in a written statement.

Citing the government's support for fields, garden, greenhouse, barn and pasture production, he underlined that Turkey was not facing any problems in the production, stock or supply chain of basic food products.

Referring to new measures against the novel coronavirus concerning the sector, Pakdemir said production and manufacturing facilities would be able to remain open exempt from curfews.

Crop and livestock producers will once again be exempt from the prohibitions, he said.

"In 18 years, our agricultural exports increased from $3.7 billion to $18 billion. Turkey has been exporting 1,827 kinds of agricultural products to 193 countries."

Emphasizing that the agriculture-forest sector in Turkey continued to grow by the day, Pakdemirli said the yield had increased by 47% over the last two years, reaching 277.5 billion liras ($34.5 billion)

"Turkey, with an agricultural yield worth $48.7 billion, has been a leader in Europe and among the top 10 in the world," he added.

Agriculture has progressed ahead of many sectors with growth of 4% in the second quarter of 2020, Pakdemirli said, adding that the sector would continue to add strength to the economy by closing this year with significant growth.



MOST POPULAR

  1. Presidential adviser Arınç resigns after dispute with president

    Presidential adviser Arınç resigns after dispute with president

  2. EU should correct its east Med mistakes to improve ties with Turkey: Top diplomat

    EU should correct its east Med mistakes to improve ties with Turkey: Top diplomat

  3. Former Ottoman capital eyes South Korean tourists

    Former Ottoman capital eyes South Korean tourists

  4. Erdoğan parts ways with Arınç amid reform row

    Erdoğan parts ways with Arınç amid reform row

  5. Man plotted to kill wife who wanted divorce with grenade

    Man plotted to kill wife who wanted divorce with grenade
Recommended
Turkish Treasury borrows $703 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $703 mln through auctions

Turkish banking watchdog takes new normalization step

Turkish banking watchdog takes new normalization step
Very positive market reaction due to reforms: Chatham House chair

Very positive market reaction due to reforms: Chatham House chair
Swiss-Indian joint agri-food venture invests in Turkey

Swiss-Indian joint agri-food venture invests in Turkey
Nuke plant construction ‘continuing as planned’

Nuke plant construction ‘continuing as planned’
Auto supply industry works hard to cope with virus cases

Auto supply industry works hard to cope with virus cases
WORLD Turkish politician selected as delegate of US electoral college for first time

Turkish politician selected as delegate of US electoral college for first time

A Turkish politician living in the U.S. state of New Jersey has become the first Turkish-American to be appointed on behalf of the Democratic Party to the United States Electoral College, a group of presidential electors.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $703 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $703 mln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 5.6 billion Turkish liras ($703 million) from domestic markets on Nov. 24, according to an official statement.
SPORTS Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

English football club Manchester United beat Medipol Başakşehir 4-1 in a UEFA Champions League match on Nov. 24, a devastating loss for the Turkish team.