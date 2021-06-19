Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

ANKARA
Turkey is the world's number one producer of hazelnuts, cherries, figs, apricots, quinces, and poppies, according to official Agriculture and Forestry Ministry data.

Turkey has reaped the largest agricultural income in the EU for the last decade, and is among the top countries in the world, said the data, as analyzed by Anadolu Agency.

Turkey's agricultural income rose 20% last year on a yearly basis to reach 333.3 billion Turkish liras (some $47.5 billion).

The average US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate last year was 7.02.

The country was able to produce 126.1 million tons of plants last year, up 7.6% annually, despite pandemic measures.

The production of field crops was up by 11.9%, fruits by 5.8%, and vegetables by 0.3% in 2020 on a yearly basis.

The country was also the second-largest melon, watermelon, sour cherry, cucumber, locust, and chickpea producer globally, and the third-largest mandarin and apple producer.

In pistachios, strawberries, walnuts, and lentils, the country is the fourth-largest manufacturer, the fifth-largest for sugar beets, and sixth-largest for lemons and grapes.

The country meets around 70% of the world’s hazelnut production and 26% of all quince and cherry production.

Turkey also produces 24% of all figs and 21% of all apricots globally.

The country is the world’s fourth-largest vegetable producer and fifth-largest fruit producer.

Turkey is also the globe’s largest flour exporter and second-largest pasta exporter.

The country last year exported 1,982 different agricultural productions worth $20.7 billion to 205 countries.

The U.N. General Assembly on June 18 took the rare step of calling on member states to "prevent the flow of arms" into Myanmar, part of a non-binding resolution condemning the military coup in the violence-wracked country.
