Turkey wins 2 gold medals in European physics contest

Turkey won two gold and two silver medals in the 4th European Physics Olympiad, officials said on July 27.

According to the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK), the contest was held online on July 18 and hosted 250 students from 57 countries.

From the Turkish team, Yunus Emre Parmaksız and Bayram Alp Şahin claimed gold, Öykü Sıla Güner and Mert Ünsal won silver, while Yaman Bora Otuzbir received an honorable mention.

The European Physics Olympiad is an annual contest for high school students from Europe and elsewhere.

