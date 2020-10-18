Turkey will not stay silent to Armenia's attacks in Azerbaijan: Ministry

  • October 18 2020 10:50:00

Turkey will not stay silent to Armenia's attacks in Azerbaijan: Ministry

ANKARA
Turkey will not stay silent to Armenias attacks in Azerbaijan: Ministry

Turkey will not stay silent in front of Armenia’s attacks on civilians in Azerbaijan, the country's Defense Ministry said on Oct. 17.

“This tiny baby was killed in his sleep by the Armenian Army, using a ballistic missile,” the ministry said on Twitter, attaching a picture of an infant killed in Ganja.

“Our language, religion and countries may be different, but this photo is enough to burn all our hearts!” it added.

“Maybe you see this photo for the first time, but Azerbaijanis have been living with the same photo for 30 years,” it also said, sharing two other pictures of infants killed, one back in 1992 in Kholajy, the other one fresh in Ganja.

The ministry noted that Armenia has continued to murder babies for 30 years, as it did in Khojaly.

"If there are humans who can see this view and keep silent, then keep! We won't be quiet!" it said.

A new temporary humanitarian cease-fire reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia entered into force as of midnight on Oct. 18 local time (2000 GMT).

A statement by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry earlier said that the decision was taken “following the statement of the Presidents of the French Republic, the Russian Federation and the United States of America, representing the co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group of 1 October 2020, the Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group of 5 October, and in line with Moscow Statement of 10 October 2020.”

The cease-fire was also mentioned during a phone talk between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, according to Azerbaijani authorities. Çavuşoğlu was informed about the truce upon the instruction by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

However, Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Oct. 18 of violating a new humanitarian ceasefire in fighting over the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, hours after it was agreed.

 

