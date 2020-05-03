Turkey will continue to help its allies fight virus: Communications director

  • May 03 2020 18:53:53

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey will continue to support its allies, friends, and those in need around the world amid the global coronavirus outbreak, Turkey’s communications director said on May 3.

"We hear a lot of positive feedback and praise about our humanitarian aid to close to 60 countries so far," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, adding that even before the pandemic Turkey had been leading the world in the ration of its humanitarian aid ratio to GDP.

Altun also said that Turkey’s aid shipment to Somalia included for the first time Turkey’s locally manufactured ventilators.

"This is not a matter of politics but our President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan’s and our country’s humanitarian approach," he said.

He went on to say that what Turkey has done for the world so far amid the pandemic is clear proof of how Turkey views its fellow human beings.

"Turkey will emerge from this crisis having mobilized national resources for the wellbeing of our people, cared for the sick and the weak, helped others around the world, and led global efforts to mount a global response," Altun said.

"We are proud of our people’s patience, generosity, and resilience!"

