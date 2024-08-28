Internet usage in Türkiye reaches 89 pct: Survey

Internet usage in Türkiye reaches 89 pct: Survey

ANKARA
Internet usage in Türkiye reaches 89 pct: Survey

Türkiye’s internet usage continues to climb, with 88.8 percent of individuals aged 16-74 now using the internet, according to the latest data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

This represents a steady increase from 87.1 percent in 2023.

TÜİK’s Household Informational Technology Usage Survey examined the internet usage habits, e-commerce activities and technology preferences in Türkiye.

The survey also highlighted gender disparities in internet access, with 92.2 percent of men using the internet compared to 85.4 percent of women. This gap extends to the use of e-government services, where 80.7 percent of men reported accessing online public services, against 66.7 percent of women.

Online shopping is also on the rise, with 51.7 percent of internet users purchasing goods or services online in 2024, up from 49.5 percent the previous year. Clothing, footwear and accessories were the most popular items, bought by 76.7 percent of e-commerce users.

Men were more likely to order restaurant deliveries, while women led in buying cosmetics and health products.

Interestingly, the proportion of individuals engaging in online educational activities dropped to 13.9 percent in 2024, a decrease of almost 5 percent from 2023. This slight decline was consistent across genders.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp remains the dominant messaging platform, used by 86.2 percent of internet users, followed by YouTube and Instagram. Additionally, nearly half of internet users (47.9 percent) are now accessing the internet through connected TVs, reflecting the growing integration of smart technology into Turkish households.

When it comes to buying devices and computers, Turkish consumers were found to be highly price-conscious. An overwhelming 89.2 percent of respondents cited price as the most important factor, followed by hardware features and brand reputation.

Internet,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan announces Türkiyes aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

    Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

  2. Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

    Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

  3. 'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

    'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

  4. China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang

    China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang

  5. Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'

    Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'
Recommended
Erdoğan announces Türkiyes aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh
Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border
Ankara to urge EU for more dialogue, cooperation

Ankara to urge EU for more dialogue, cooperation
Turkish minister denies claims of visa-free special passport expansion

Turkish minister denies claims of visa-free special passport expansion
Hefty fine imposed for picking sea daffodils

Hefty fine imposed for picking sea daffodils
Parents worry about exorbitant school bus fares

Parents worry about exorbitant school bus fares
WORLD Missing Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

Children returning to school in Poland next week will find a new group of classmates, Ukrainian children now living in the country who were not previously enrolled in the Polish education system.

ECONOMY Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Selçuk Bayraktar, chairman and chief technology officer (CTO) of Türkiye’s leading drone maker Baykar, topped the list of highest-income taxpayers in 2023, the country’s Revenue Administration said on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿