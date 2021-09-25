Turkey will continue to do its share in tackling climate crisis: Erdoğan

  • September 25 2021 09:48:37

Turkey will continue to do its share in tackling climate crisis: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Turkey will continue to do its share in tackling climate crisis: Erdoğan

Turkey as a "responsible member of the international community" will continue to pull its weight in tackling climate crisis and ensuring clean energy transformation, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 24. 

"We are putting our signature under a great success story in energy transformation, renewable energy and energy efficiency," he said in a video statement to the U.N. High-Level Dialogue on Energy.

Turkey, he added, ranks fifth in Europe and 12th in the world in installed power based on renewable energy.

The president said Turkey's renewable share in installed electrical power is 53%.

Describing global warming and climate change as one of the most important challenges in human history, Erdoğan said that even the most remote corners of the world are facing natural disasters, health problems, and economic and social struggles triggered by the climate crisis.

"This crisis can only be managed through global cooperation. For this, we must not leave anyone behind and ensure fair burden sharing. It is obvious that the energy sector will make the most important contribution in this regard," he said.

"The formula here is also clear: the use of traditional energy sources should be reduced, renewable and clean energy resources should be extended, and energy efficiency should be increased. The purpose of this meeting is to focus on the Sustainable Development Goal 7, which basically summarizes the issues I mentioned," he added.

Erdoğan said it is clear that energy transformation is not "an easy process," and that it not only affects all institutions, markets and consumers in the energy sector, but also has an impact on a global, national and local level.

"This is why universal or uniform approaches to energy conversion should be avoided, and appropriate policies should be developed with specific circumstances of countries being taken into account," he said.

In this regard, the Turkish leader explained, his country closely follows developments on alternative energy, green hydrogen, clean combustion and carbon capture technologies, and offshore wind and wave energy technologies, which are emphasized in the European Green Deal.

The high-level dialogue is the first U.N. gathering on energy since 1981, and comes ahead of the COP26 conference on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

Diplomacy, Erdogan, politics, UN,

WORLD Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools

Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools
MOST POPULAR

  1. British tourists flock to sunny Turkish resorts

    British tourists flock to sunny Turkish resorts

  2. As two NATO countries, Turkey, US should be in very different position: Erdoğan

    As two NATO countries, Turkey, US should be in very different position: Erdoğan

  3. Heavy downpour badly disrupts traffic in Istanbul

    Heavy downpour badly disrupts traffic in Istanbul

  4. Turkey urges Greece to cancel circular restricting Muslim students

    Turkey urges Greece to cancel circular restricting Muslim students

  5. Turkey slams US before Erdoğan, Putin meet on Syria

    Turkey slams US before Erdoğan, Putin meet on Syria
Recommended
CHP, MHP in row over Kurdish question

CHP, MHP in row over Kurdish question
Students sleep in parks to draw attention to housing problem

Students sleep in parks to draw attention to housing problem
We can solve Kurdish problem with HDP: CHP leader

We can solve Kurdish problem with HDP: CHP leader
Erdoğan vows to win polls with People’s Alliance in 2023

Erdoğan vows to win polls with People’s Alliance in 2023
CHP leader reiterates to send back refugees within 2 years

CHP leader reiterates to send back refugees within 2 years
No one can stand before power of national will: Erdoğan

No one can stand before power of national will: Erdoğan
WORLD Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools

Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools

Catholic bishops in Canada apologized on Sept. 24 “unequivocally” to Indigenous peoples for the suffering endured in residential schools, just as Pope Francis prepares to meet with Indigenous leaders at the Vatican later this fall.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September

Turkey's manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September

The Turkish manufacturing industry’s capacity utilization rate (CUR) increased month-on-month in September, marking the fourth straight monthly rise, fresh data showed on Sept. 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football club Kayserispors Emre Demir joins Barcelona

Turkish football club Kayserispor's Emre Demir joins Barcelona

Barcelona purchased Emre Demir from Turkey's Yukatel Kayserispor for €2 million ($2.34 million) plus bonuses, the Catalan club said in a statement on Sept. 23. 