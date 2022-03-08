Turkey welcomes Armenian FM joining Antalya forum

ANKARA

Turkey has welcomed that Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoryan will attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum as Ankara and Yerevan continue talks for the normalization of relations.

“We welcomed the statement by the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Armenia that Foreign Minister Mr. Ararat Mirzoyan will attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum slated for March 11-13, 2022,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgi said in a written statement on March 8.

“Such reciprocal steps will contribute to the advancement of dialogue and discussions on confidence-building measures between the two countries in line with the aim of full normalization,” he added.

Turkey and Armenia had two rounds of talks for the normalization. The diplomatic sources inform that the process is progressing in the right direction. Turkey and Armenia are planning to establish diplomatic ties and open the sealed border to start economic and social interaction.