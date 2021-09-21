Turkey wants to see 'self-sufficient' Northern Cyprus: VP

  • September 21 2021 09:30:00

Turkey wants to see 'self-sufficient' Northern Cyprus: VP

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey wants to see self-sufficient Northern Cyprus: VP

Turkey wants to see a progressing Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) that is self-sufficient and confident, Turkey's vice president said on Sept. 20. 

Speaking at a joint news conference with TRNC Prime Minister Ersan Saner at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Fuat Oktay said there are "a few points" that his country always emphasizes regarding economic and development cooperation with the TRNC.

"We desire a progressing TRNC that is self-sufficient, stands on its feet with self-confidence, can produce added value with its industry, agriculture and production besides tourism, has completed the structural reforms needed for its realization and whose decision-making mechanisms work in the most effective way. In this direction, we said that we, as Turkey, will do whatever we have to do, and we reiterate this will here today," Oktay said.

"We will continue to create a much stronger TRNC together which will carry Turkey-TRNC cooperation and brotherhood to a much further level," he added.

Oktay also noted that he had a comprehensive meeting with Saner on the common agenda.

"We have put forward our solution proposals by comprehensively addressing the projects carried out in the TRNC and the developments in the political and economic fields. We also had the opportunity to go through the ongoing projects."

The vice president said they evaluated in particular the actions agreed with the 2021 Cooperation Protocol, as well as its shortcomings and the point reached.

"The Greek side should stop seeing themselves as the sole owner of the island," Oktay said.

He stressed that the Greek side did not give up trying to disguise the federation model that they rejected for years.

"The Turkish side no longer has time to waste on empty rhetoric and negotiations with an uncertain end. It is futile to seek solutions within the parameters of the UN that are outdated and do not reflect the consent of both parties," he said.

Oktay went on to say that this is now a "struggle for survival, independence and the future" of the Turkish Cypriot people and the TRNC.

 

Turkish Cyprus,

ECONOMY Turkey’s biggest aero event kicks off in Istanbul

Turkey’s biggest aero event kicks off in Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey blasts 'provocative' Greek move in its maritime territory

    Turkey blasts 'provocative' Greek move in its maritime territory

  2. Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

    Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

  3. Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

    Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

  4. Fate of Turkish drag queen’s inheritance remains unclear

    Fate of Turkish drag queen’s inheritance remains unclear

  5. Erdoğan meets British premier, UN chief in New York

    Erdoğan meets British premier, UN chief in New York
Recommended
Russian elections in Crimea have no ‘legal validity’ for Turkey

Russian elections in Crimea have no ‘legal validity’ for Turkey
Ankara condemns shooting incident at Russian university

Ankara condemns shooting incident at Russian university
FM Çavuşoğlu discusses ties with counterparts in New York

FM Çavuşoğlu discusses ties with counterparts in New York
Russia preparing for Turkish presidents visit: Peskov

Russia preparing for Turkish president's visit: Peskov
Erdoğan meets British premier, UN chief in New York

Erdoğan meets British premier, UN chief in New York
Turkey blasts provocative Greek move in its maritime territory

Turkey blasts 'provocative' Greek move in its maritime territory
WORLD Sudan thwarts attempted coup, situation under control, army says

Sudan thwarts attempted coup, situation under control, army says

Sudanese authorities have foiled an attempted coup, the army said on Sept. 21, warding off a challenge to a civilian-military council that has run the country since Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019.   
ECONOMY Turkey’s biggest aero event kicks off in Istanbul

Turkey’s biggest aero event kicks off in Istanbul

Teknofest, Turkey’s largest aerospace and technology gathering and the world’s second-biggest aviation event, kicked off on Sept. 21 in Istanbul.

SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe suffered their first defeats of the season over the weekend while defending champion Beşiktaş stayed atop the standings on goal difference.