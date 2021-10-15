Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

  • October 15 2021 09:13:39

Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

ANKARA
Turkey voices concern over racist attitude against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey on Oct. 14 voiced concern over the "recent racist attitude which contradicts the spirit of sports" in Serbia against handball teams from the city of Novi Pazar.​​​​​​​

“We learned with regret that RK Novi Pazar decided today (14 October) to withdraw from the Serbian Handball Super League since no measures and legal actions were taken against those who were responsible for racist slogans and display of posters of war criminals by Red Star supporters during the handball game between the two clubs in Belgrade," said Tanju Bilgiç, spokesman for Turkey's Foreign Ministry.

"We regret to see that those slogans are insulting for not only our Bosniac brothers and sisters but also the memories of our common history with the region," said Bilgiç.

"We think that sports is an instrument to solidify intercommunal peace and friendship and believe that the perpetrators of this incident will be punished at the earliest," he added.

Bilgiç said Turkey once again underlines the importance of bringing war criminals to justice in order to ensure "social peace and reconciliation in the region" and preventing similar crimes.

Novi Pazar is the largest city in the Sandzak region of Serbia. It was established between 1459-1461 by Ishakoglu Isa Bey, the founder of Bosnia's capital Sarajevo and North Macedonia's capital Skopje.

Bosniak,

TURKEY Turkey to conduct first ‘Climate Council’ in January: Minister

Turkey to conduct first ‘Climate Council’ in January: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

    History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

  2. Taliban pays first visit to Turkey after takeover of Afghanistan

    Taliban pays first visit to Turkey after takeover of Afghanistan

  3. Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister

    Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister

  4. Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

    Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

  5. US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

    US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact
Recommended
Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive
Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead
Valtteri Bottas to start from pole position in Turkish Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas to start from pole position in Turkish Grand Prix
Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers
Turkish swimmer bags gold in World Cup

Turkish swimmer bags gold in World Cup
Kuntz in first test as Turkey coach

Kuntz in first test as Turkey coach
WORLD Day of mourning in Lebanon after deadly clashes

Day of mourning in Lebanon after deadly clashes

Heavy fighting claimed at least six lives and left dozens wounded in Lebanon’s capital on Oct. 14 as an escalation of tensions around last year’s massive portside explosion turned parts of Beirut into a war-zone.
ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled at $126.9 billion as of end-August, the country's Central Bank announced on Oct. 15. 
SPORTS Turkey voices concern over racist attitude against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey on Oct. 14 voiced concern over the "recent racist attitude which contradicts the spirit of sports" in Serbia against handball teams from the city of Novi Pazar.​​​​​​​