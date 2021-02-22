Turkey voices concern over election unrest in Somalia

  • February 22 2021 09:05:59

Turkey voices concern over election unrest in Somalia

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey voices concern over election unrest in Somalia

Turkey on Feb. 21 expressed concern over unrest in Somalia as tension rises due to delayed elections in the country.

“We are concerned about the recent negative developments arising from the dispute over the election process in Somalia,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It is important that all parties act with common sense by avoiding steps that may lead to violence, and that the Federal Government and Federal Member States’ Leaders come together and try to resolve disputes with an inclusive and constructive dialogue on the basis of the agreement reached on 17 September 2020,” the statement added.

“We believe that the friendly and brotherly people of Somalia have the will and political maturity to determine their own future,” the ministry said.

“In this context, we hope that a consensus will be reached on the election process, on the basis of mutual understanding without further delay,” it added.

On Saturday, Somalia’s opposition vowed to push on with protests against the delay of the country’s elections, a day after violence flared up in the capital Mogadishu.

At least four people, including soldiers, were killed and three more wounded in a gunfight between military personnel and opposition members near the presidential palace on Friday.

Somalia’s opposition parties have launched protests against the government’s decision to defer elections, calling on President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to step down as his constitutional mandate expired on Feb. 8.

In a bid to quell the demonstrations, the government has barred all public gatherings in the country, citing coronavirus risks.

It said the president will remain in office until the election is held, as approved in a resolution passed by the Somali parliament.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

  2. Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

    Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

  3. Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

  4. Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

    Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

  5. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey
Recommended
Erdoğan, Rouhani discuss relations over phone

Erdoğan, Rouhani discuss relations over phone

Turkey ‘did everything to ensure justice in Khashoggi case’

Turkey ‘did everything to ensure justice in Khashoggi case’
Turkey is a model for its region: Interior minister

Turkey is a model for its region: Interior minister
Turkish vice president receives head of Turkic Council

Turkish vice president receives head of Turkic Council
Turkey, Pakistan joint military exercise ends

Turkey, Pakistan joint military exercise ends
Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries
WORLD UK’s PM eyes end to lockdown as vaccines reach one-third of adults

UK’s PM eyes end to lockdown as vaccines reach one-third of adults

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set on Feb. 22 to start unwinding England’s third and - he hopes - final coronavirus lockdown, as a quickening U.K.-wide inoculation drive relieves pressure on hard-hit hospitals.
ECONOMY Innovation centers, model factories start operating to support structural transformation

Innovation centers, model factories start operating to support structural transformation

Innovation centers and model factories have been established in Turkey’s three provinces, running successfully to support the entrepreneurship and innovation culture and promote structural transformation in the manufacturing industry.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffer shock defeat to Göztepe

Fenerbahçe suffer shock defeat to Göztepe

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.