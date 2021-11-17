Turkey, US hold high-level defense meeting in positive atmosphere: Ministry

ANKARA
A high-level defense group meeting between Turkish and U.S. officials was held in Washington, D.C., Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Nov. 17.

At the meeting, which the ministry said was conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the delegations exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense and security issues, it added in a statement.

The sides, which were from the Turkish ministry and the U.S. Department of Defense, agreed to hold their next meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara, said the statement.

