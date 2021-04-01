Turkey, US discuss ways to improve trade ties

  April 01 2021

ANKARA
Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan met virtually on March 31 with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and discussed new ways to increase bilateral trade flows.

"We had a fruitful meeting with ambassador Tai and exchanged views on global and bilateral issues," Pekcan said on Twitter.

She said they reviewed current trade and economic relations between Turkey and the US and expressed a strong interest in developing a more productive trade relationship.

Pekcan also pointed out the importance of bilateral engagement on key issues to further facilitate trade between the two countries.

"We also deliberated on possible cooperation to ensure the effective functioning of the WTO," she said, noting the need for global cooperation to address emerging issues like environmentally sustainable trade.

